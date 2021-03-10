Haresh, Nagaraj shine with the ball

Chennai :

Batting first, Pattabiram posted 180 for four, thanks to an unbeaten half-century from M Vinith Kumar (89 not out). In the second essay, offie Haresh spun a web around the Ebenezer batters to pick up a six-wicket haul. Courtesy his brilliant effort, Pattabiram bowled Ebenezer out for 118 in 21.3 overs.





In a Fourth Division game, right-arm medium pacer K Nagaraj (5 for 16) bagged five wickets to help Universal CC beat Lucas TVS RC by 58 runs.





Brief scores:





I Division: Seshadhri MCC 81 all-out in 29.3 overs (B Akshai 39*, R Rohit 3/25, M Mathivanan 4/18) lost to Standard CC 87 for 2 in 11.4 overs (R Ram Arvindh 58*)





II Division: Pattabiram CA 180 for 4 in 30 overs (M Vinith Kumar 89*, B Haresh 26) beat Ebenezer CA 118 all-out in 21.3 overs (G Bala Pratap 33, B Haresh 6/35)





III Division: Sri Vaishnavi CC 192 for 6 in 30 overs (Sai Sabarisha 29, C Venkata Prashanth 43, R Vijay 26*, P Sajith 48*, V Tharun Kumar 3/50) lost to Aththis CC 196 for 5 in 28.3 overs (S Sourav 30, N Gowrishankar 27, P Harshaa 56*, V Tharun Kumar 40*)





IV Division: Universal CC 114 all-out in 28.2 overs beat Lucas TVS RC 56 all-out in 19.4 overs (M Ramesh 27*, K Nagaraj 5/16)