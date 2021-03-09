Indian Women Win Toss, Opt To Field Against South Africa In 2nd ODI

Lucknow :

Indian women won the toss and elected to field against South Africa in the second ODI of the five-match series here on Tuesday.





India made one change with Mansi Joshi replacing Monica Patel, while South Africa fielded an unchanged playing XI.





India lost the first ODI by eight wickets.





Teams:





India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (w), Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi.





South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus(c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (w), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba.