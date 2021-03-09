WTC final in Southampton: BCCI president Ganguly

New Delhi :

Initially, the final was supposed to be held at the Lord’s but Southampton, with a five-star facility inside the stadium, will make it easier for both the ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board to create a bio-bubble for the two teams.





“Yes, the final will be held at Ageas Bowl,” revealed Ganguly.





The BCCI president, who has been on a medical break after undergoing a bypass surgery, is expected to travel to UK to watch the final match.





Southampton, with its slowish track, puts India on even keel with New Zealand as spinners will come into the game at the venue.





He lavished praise on the team for its stupendous performance in both the away series against Australia and home games against England.





“I think we must congratulate Ajinkya Rahane, first in Australia and Virat Kohli in England, the head coach, support staff, everybody. (Rahul) Dravid who does a lot of work behind the scenes with these boys. To see that day in Brisbane was outstanding,” he said.





Ganguly believes that Rishabh Pant is a match winner in the mould of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.





“I have seen him for past two years and I have belief in match-winners. A player, who on his day will win you games. Pant is one such guy.





“Sydney Test, if he had been there for six more overs, he would have won us that game too. He is like Dhoni, Sehwag and Yuvraj, who can win matches alone,” said the former India captain.





He was mighty impressed with Pant’s game sense during his under pressure hundred at Motera.