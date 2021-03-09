PCB official tests COVID positive

Lahore :

The PCB decided to adopt a safety-first approach soon after the official tested positive and asked its employees to work from home. The COVID-19 case comes just a few days after the PCB was forced to postpone the Pakistan Super League in Karachi after six cricketers and a support staff tested positive for the disease.





Since the postponement, the board has faced stringent criticism about its handling of the bio-secure bubble and its implementation for the teams at the hotel and stadium here. With many reports emerging of laxity shown by the medical personnel/officials in enforcing the bio-secure bubble, the PCB chairman, Ehsan Mani appointed an independent panel to probe as to what went wrong in the PSL bio-secure arrangements. Their appointment came after the head of the PCB’s medical and sports sciences department, Dr Sohail Saleem had submitted his resignation to the Chairman.