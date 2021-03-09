Windies wins T20I series against SL

Antigua :

Sent out to field after losing the toss, the West Indies restricted Sri Lanka to 131/4 thanks largely to the performances of Fabian Allen and Jason Holder.





Allen went on to play a crucial role in the chase in a Player of the Match performance.





In trouble at 112/7, the West Indies needed 20 runs to win in the last two overs. Allen only needed one, finishing it in the 19th by smashing Akila Dananjaya (0/53) for three sixes, sealing the series 2-1.





He finished not out on 21 off six to go alongside his figures of 1/13 with the ball.





The West Indies started the chase confidently, with Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons putting on 37 runs for the first wicket.





Their fast start spurred Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews to turn to his trump card with the ball, Wanindu Hasaranga (2/13), in the fifth over and the move paid immediate dividends.





The leg-spinner trapped Lewis (21) in front in his first over and had Simmons (26) stumped in his second.





BRIEF SCORES: Sri Lanka 131/4 in 20 overs (D Chandimal 54, A Bandara 44) lost to West Indies 134/7 in 19 overs (L Simmons 26, F Allen 21 not out)