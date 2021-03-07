Kiwis clinch T20I series

Wellington :

Australia, which had been 2-0 down in the series before levelling, posted 142-8 with Matthew Wade making 44 and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi taking 3-24. Guptill (71 off 46) and Conway (36 off 28) broke the back of the chase, sharing 106 in less than 12 overs.





Glenn Phillips (34) hit a six to seal a 3-2 series win with 27 balls to spare. Australia opted to bat first on a used pitch and promoted Josh Philippe to the top of the order but he fell lbw to Trent Boult for just two in the third over. Captain Aaron Finch (36 off 32) shared 66 with Wade but fell to Sodhi off the final ball of the 10th over.





BRIEF SCORES: Australia 142/8 in 20 overs (M Wade 44, I Sodhi 3/24) lost to New Zealand 143/3 in 15.3 overs (M Guptill 71)