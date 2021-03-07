Ajith bags four gold medals

Actor Ajith (third from left), and Rajsekar Pandian, Chennai Rifle Club secretary, to his left.

Chennai :

Apart from four first-place finishes, Ajith clinched a couple of silver medals. Ajith finished on top of the podium in Air Pistol 10 metres (ISSF) Team, Center Fire Pistol .32 (NR) 25 metres Team, Standard Pistol .22 (ISSF) 25 metres Team and Free Pistol.22 (NR) 50 metres Team categories. He was second best in Centre Fire Pistol.32 (ISSF) 25 metres Team and Standard Pistol .22 (NR) 25 metres Team events.





Chennai Rifle Club secretary Rajsekar Pandian, National Rifle Association secretary DVS Rao, Tamil Nadu Shooting Association secretary Ravikrishnan, Chennai Rifle Club joint secretary Gopinath and DGP Tamilselvan gave away the prizes to the winners and runners-up.