Vinesh Phogat wins gold in Rome ranking series

New Delhi :

Ace India wrestler Vinesh Phogat beat Canada's Diana Weicker 4-0 to win gold in the Matteo Pelicone Ranking Series in Rome. Vinesh has thus won the title in the series without dropping a point.





This is the 26-year-old Asian Games champion's second gold medal in two weeks, having earlier won the 53 kg title in the Outstanding Ukrainian wrestlers and Coaches Memorial tournament in Kiev, Ukraine.



