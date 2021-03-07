Sun, Mar 07, 2021

Vinesh Phogat wins gold in Rome ranking series

Published: Mar 07,202110:42 AM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

This is the 26-year-old Asian Games champion's second gold medal in two weeks, having earlier won the 53 kg title in the Outstanding Ukrainian wrestlers and Coaches Memorial tournament in Kiev, Ukraine.

File Photo
File Photo
New Delhi:
Ace India wrestler Vinesh Phogat beat Canada's Diana Weicker 4-0 to win gold in the Matteo Pelicone Ranking Series in Rome. Vinesh has thus won the title in the series without dropping a point.

This is the 26-year-old Asian Games champion's second gold medal in two weeks, having earlier won the 53 kg title in the Outstanding Ukrainian wrestlers and Coaches Memorial tournament in Kiev, Ukraine. 

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations