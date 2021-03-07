IPL 2021 likely to start on April 9

New Delhi :

The third and last match of the ODI series against England will be held on March 28 in Pune. The duration of the franchise league has been more or less fixed keeping in mind India’s international schedule. “We have provisionally decided that IPL will start on April 9 and end on May 30,” a senior BCCI source told PTI.





“The formal approval of dates and venues will be done during the Governing Council (GC) meeting next week.” Considering the prevailing circumstances when efforts are being made to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI has decided to host IPL matches in five cities - Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi and Ahmedabad. Mumbai will have to get clearance for hosting matches as the state of Maharashtra has seen a spurt in cases of late.





The allotment of matches to Chennai and Kolkata would be done keeping in mind the state Assembly election. Also, the Asia Cup, scheduled in June in India, stands cancelled “now that India has qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, courtesy its 3-1 series win over England.”