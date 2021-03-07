NorthEast snatches a draw

Panaji :

The second-half substitute struck in the fourth minute of injury time to cancel out David Williams’s 34th-minute goal. The result also meant Khalid Jamil is still unbeaten in the competition and extended NorthEast’s unbeaten run to ten games.





It was NorthEast which enjoyed better possession at the start. However, Mohun Bagan scored with its first shot on target and it came soon after the water break. The goal had a touch of class. Roy Krishna got a long ball at the edge of the box.





The Fijian forward flicked it to his strike partner Williams, who faked a first-time shot and sent NEUFC defender Dylan Fox in the wrong direction.





The Australian then took a touch before slotting home to give ATKMB an advantage. In the fourth minute of second half extra time, the NorthEast camp had a goal to celebrate, thanks to Sylla, who nodded home Luis Machado’s cross. The second leg will take place at the Fatorda Stadium on March 9.