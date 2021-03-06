Swiss Open: PV Sindhu reaches final with win over Mia Blichfeldt

Basel :

Rio Olympics silver medalist clinched the clash 22-20, 21-10 that lasted for 43 minutes. The World No. 2 faced a tough fight in the first game as it went neck-to-neck till Sindhu finally bagged it at 22-20.





But the Indian shuttler showed her class in the second game and did not give a margin for error for his opponent to dominate the match. Sindhu will now face either Olympic champion Carolina Marin or Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong for a shot at the Swiss Open title clash on Sunday.





Later in the day, the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will play against Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the semi-final.