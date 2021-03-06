Bedi shifted to private room, recovering well

New Delhi :

The 74-year-old is admitted at a city hospital. “Bedi was shifted to a private room on Thursday. He is fine now. The doctors will monitor him for a few more days,” said the source. Bedi had undergone bypass surgery at the hospital last month after he complained of heart problems.





He underwent the procedure to remove the blood clot just after the bypass surgery. In December last year, Bedi had protested against the Delhi and District Cricket Association’s (DDCA) decision to name the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after its late ex-president and former union minister Arun Jaitley.