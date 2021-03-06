Goa, Mumbai City play out 2-2 draw in first leg

Panaji :

Goa broke the deadlock through Igor Angulo’s penalty (20’) before his goal was cancelled out by Hugo Boumous (38’). Goa took the lead again through Saviour Gama (59’), but Mourtada Fall (62’) soon netted a vital equaliser. The first half proved to be an entertaining affair with both sides keeping each other on their toes.





Goa dominated and fashioned better chances, but Mumbai City clawed its way back to keep the scoreline level at the break. MCFC goalkeeper Amrinder Singh was called into action early on, making a routine save in the fifth minute. Jorge Ortiz’s cutback found Gama, whose effort was parried away for a corner. But, just moments after being denied a penalty, Goa was awarded one when Mandar Rao Dessai clipped Ortiz in the box.





Angulo stepped up to take the spot-kick and sent Amrinder the wrong way to notch his 13th goal of the season. Goa was forced to make a substitution soon after the half-hour mark when Seriton Fernandes was stretchered off and replaced by debutant Leander D’Cunha.





Ahmed Jahouh then took a quick free-kick and released Boumous, who attempted a pass on the right. The ball fell back into his path following a deflection off Gama and the Frenchman drilled his volley into the bottom corner. Mumbai City dominated the proceedings after the break, but it was Goa which scored against the run of play around the hour mark.





Full-back Gama made a marauding run at the heart of MCFC defence before unleashing a long-range shot that found the bottom corner. But Goa’s lead lasted three minutes as Fall found the net. Jahouh’s cross found an unmarked Fall, who placed his header into the back of the net with ease.





The closing stages were scrappy with both sides struggling to fashion clear-cut chances. However, a draw in the end means both teams will have all to play for in the second leg.