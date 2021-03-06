Rishabh ready to fill Dhoni’s shoes: Rohit

Ahmedabad :

“Pant has his own style of batting. Obviously, there have been messages as to how he needs to approach his innings. He seems to be batting in his own style, which is great from our perspective as well because he seems to be getting the job done. And, that is more important,” said Rohit.





Rohit could empathise a lot with Pant as he himself has seen the flip side of being rated as a talent. “You should have a mix of players in your squad. There would be a few guys who would play respectfully, then you need someone who will take those chances and be courageous. That is absolutely fine for the team management as long as he gets the job done,” added the India white ball vice-captain.





Rohit urged one and all not to nitpick Pant’s occasional failures which come with the package. “But there will be times when he will play his shots and will get out and I don’t want anyone to get upset with that. Pant is someone who will play an innings to get the team out of a tough situation,” said Rohit.





When asked whether Pant is ready to fill MS Dhoni’s shoes, Rohit was less diplomatic than some of his peers. “He is more than ready I guess. He seems to be doing the job for us.”