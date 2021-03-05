DC announce JSW as principal sponsors from 2021 to 2023

New Delhi :

"As principal sponsors of the Delhi Capitals, we are able to add this talented cricketing squad to our JSW family. A community that includes an employee base of over 67,000 employees and a network of over 10 lakh dealers and retailers," said Delhi Capitals co-owner and JSW Cement and Paints Managing Director Parth Jindal.





"Our experience last year was that rooting for Delhi Capitals, galvanized and united this JSW family, while also sparking joy during a trying time for humanity. This ability to refer to some of the best cricketing talent globally as family also provides a huge sense of pride and accomplishment for all within the JSW Group," Jindal further said.





DC finished runners-up in the IPL last season, losing by five wickets in the final to Mumbai Indians, who won the tournament for a record-extending fifth time.