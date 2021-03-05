4th Test: Rohit Sharma departs, Eng continue chipping away

Ahmedabad :

Ben Stokes led the way as England continued to chip away at the Indian batting order in the second session of Day 2 of the fourth Test on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.





India ended the session on 153/6 with Rishabh Pant (36) and Washington Sundar (1) in the middle.

India lost the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane (27), Rohit Sharma (49) and Ravichandran Ashwin (13). While Rahane fell to Anderson, Sharma's 144-ball vigil was ended by Stokes with a ball that trapped the right-hander in front of his middle and off stumps.

Ashwin was then dismissed late in the session by Leach.

Brief scores: England 205 all out (Ben Stokes 55, Dan Lawrence 46; Axar Patel 4/68, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/47, Washington Sundar 1/15) vs India 153/6 (Rohit Sharma 49, Rishabh Pant 36 batting; J Anderson 2/19, Ben Stokes 2/33)



