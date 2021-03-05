India reach 80/4 in reply to England's 205 at lunch on Day 2

Ahmedabad :

India lost Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli in quick succession to crawl to 80 for four in their first innings at lunch on the second day of the fourth and final Test against England here on Friday.





Pujara (17) was adjudged LBW to Jack Leach, while Kohli failed to open his account and edged a Ben Stokes delivery to Ben Foakes behind the stumps. England had folded for 205 in their first innings.





At the break, Rohit Sharma was batting on 32, while vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane got out for 27.





India added 56 runs to their overnight score in the morning session on Friday. The hosts are still trailing England by 125 runs.





India are leading the series 2-1 and need just a draw to qualify for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand to be held in June.





Brief Scores:





England 1st Innings: 205 all out in 75.5 overs (Ben Stokes 55, Dan Lawrence 46 ; Axar Patel 4/68, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/47, Mohammed Siraj 2/45).





India 1st Innings: 80 for 4 in 37.5 overs. (Rohit Sharma batting 32, Ajinkya Rahane 27; James Anderson 2/7).



