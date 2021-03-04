Mumbai City’s Fall looks to rise again

Chennai :

After two successful seasons with Goa, Senegalese defender Fall followed head coach Sergio Lobera to Mumbai City for ISL 7. The pair has been instrumental in the success of league winner MCFC, which will meet FCG in the semi-final first leg at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Friday.





“This game is no different. Now, I am with Mumbai City. We are professionals, so we play the same way. We don’t have problems while facing any of the teams. We just need to do our job and win the semi-finals,” Fall told reporters in the pre-match presser.





“Having won the League Winners Shield, everyone is feeling good to participate in the Finals. All the players are ready for the play-offs,” added the 33-year-old. During his second season at Goa, Fall couldn’t make it to the summit clash as his side went down to Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in the last-four stage. Asked if there is added motivation to go the distance this time around, Fall responded: “Yes, of course. Last year, I lost the semi-finals with Goa. We need to manage both the games well to reach the ISL final.”





Speaking about his battle with Goa striker Igor Angulo, who has 13 goals in 19 matches, Fall said: “I have a lot of respect for him, but I am focussed on our team. If we do a good job, we need not worry about anything else.”