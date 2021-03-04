CSK players arrive in city for IPL camp

Chennai :

While former India batsman Ambati Rayudu and wicketkeeper Dhoni landed here on Wednesday, uncapped opener Ruturaj Gaikwad reached on Thursday.





The trio of Tamil Nadu players, Narayan Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth and R Sai Kishore, joined their CSK teammates at a city hotel on Thursday. According to franchise CEO KS Viswanathan, the players will undergo a fiveday quarantine before they start preparing for the upcoming edition.





“The players will have to return three negative COVID-19 tests during that period. The camp is likely to begin on March 9,” CSK chief executive Viswanathan told PTI on Thursday.





Only some players, including internationally retired ones, will be present at the beginning of the camp as others are involved in competitive action. The training sessions will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.