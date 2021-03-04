Srikanth, Satwik-Ashwini enter quarterfinals of Swiss Open

Basel :

While fourth seed Srikanth, who had won the title in 2015, notched up a 21-10 14-21 21-14 victory over world no.50 Thomas Rouxel of France, the world no.19 pair of Satwik and Ashwini defeated the Indonesian combination of Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari 21-18 21-16 in another second-round match.





Srikanth, a former world no 1, will face either sixth seeded Thai Kantaphon Wangcharoen or Netherland''s Mark Caljouw in the last-eight stage.





Satwik and Ashwini, who reached the semifinals at Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 in January, will meet the winner of the match between fifth-seeded Malaysians Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing and Germany''s Jones Ralfy Jansen and Kilasu Ostermeyer.









Earlier, two-time former champion Saina Nehwal bowed out of the tournament after a hard-fought first-round loss in the women''s singles opening round on Wednesday night.





The London Olympic bronze-medallist battled for 58 minutes before going down 16-21 21-17 21-23 to Phittayaporn Chaiwan of Thailand.





The other Indian in the event, PV Sindhu, however, entered the round of 16 by beating Yigit Neslihan of Turkey 21-16 21-19 in her first-round match.





The second-seeded Sindhu will face Iris Wang of USA in her Round of 16 match later on Thursday.