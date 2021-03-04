4th Test: Stokes, Pope lead England resistance at Tea

Ahmedabad :

Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope led the England resistance as the visitors went into tea at 144/5 on Day 1 of their fourth Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Thursday.





While Pope was on 23 off 73 balls at the end of the second session, Stokes fell to Washington Sundar on 55 off 121. Dan Lawrence was batting on 15 off 29 balls at the other end for England when the umpires led the players back into the pavilion. He hit Ishant Sharma for four with a straight drive off the last ball of the session.

Brief scores: England 144/5 (Ben Stokes 55, Jonny Bairstow 28; Mohammed Siraj 2/34, Axar Patel 2/48) vs India



