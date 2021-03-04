4th Test: Patel takes 2 as England reduced to 74/3 at lunch

Ahmedabad :

Axar Patel took two wickets while Mohammed Siraj dismissed England captain Joe Root as India reduced the visitors to 74/3 in the first session on Day 1 of the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.





Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes then propped up the England innings, putting up a partnership of 44 runs to see them through to lunch. Bairstow was on 28 while Stokes had made 24 runs when the umpires led the players back into the pavilion.

England had chosen to bat after winning the toss, with Root hoping that they could put as many runs on the board before the ball would turn for the spinners.

Brief scores: England 74/3 (Jonny Bairstow 28 batting, Ben Stokes 24 batting; Axar Patel 2/21, Mohammed Siraj 1/23) vs India