Thu, Mar 04, 2021

England opt to bat, Mohammed Siraj replaces Bumrah in Indian playing XI

Published: Mar 04,202109:20 AM

England captain Joe Root opted to bat after winning the toss in the fourth and final Test against India here on Thursday. For England, batsman Dan Lawrence replaced Stuart Broad while off-spinner Dom Bess came in place of Jofra Archer.

For India, Mohammed Siraj came back in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken leave of absence for the game. 

Teams: 

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj 

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

