Australia beats New Zealand

Wellington :

Invited to bat first after losing the toss, Australia posted a grand total of 208 for four, courtesy of Maxwell’s dashing innings and skipper Aaron Finch’s 69 off 44 balls. While Maxwell smashed eight fours and five maximums, Finch hit eight boundaries and two sixes. In the second essay, Agar ran through the New Zealand middle-order as the host folded up for 144. With the win, Australia reduced the deficit but trails 1-2 in the five-match series.





BRIEF SCORES: Australia 208 for 4 in 20 overs (G Maxwell 70, A Finch 69, I Sodhi 2/32) beat New Zealand 144 all-out in 17.1 overs (M Guptill 43, D Conway 38, A Agar 6/30)