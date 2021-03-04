Rotation policy is the way forward: Kohli

Ahmedabad :

England has been following a rotation policy in its ongoing tour of India, something that has drawn criticism from legends back home. Kohli though is convinced that taking intermittent breaks is not a bad idea as long as players stay in bio-secure environments.





“With the kind of systems you have to follow in the bubble, it can get very monotonous. It is very difficult to keep yourself excited about small things,” said Kohli.





“I feel that rotation can be done in any format. No human being can possibly go on for that many games throughout the year. Everyone needs to find windows to have some time off. These are things that need to be considered as long as you play in the bubble. Outside of that, it depends on where you stand physically more than mentally. But till the bubble exists, we need to keep the mental factor in the picture as well,” he added.





Kohli said that solid bench strength is paramount for such a policy to succeed and is pleased that India does not lack in that aspect.