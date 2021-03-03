Caroline Garcia, Kristina Mladenovic advance in Lyon Open

Lyon :

Garcia, ranked as high as fourth in September 2018, was knocked out of the Australian Open in the second round by eventual champion Naomi Osaka.





Fourth-seeded Kristina Mladenovic outlasted Mihaela Buzarnescu 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 in their first-round match. The French player hit a crosscourt backhand to take the second set from the 32-year-old Romanian.





Mladenovic will face Margarita Gasparyan of Russia in the second round. Gasparyan defeated Katarina Zavatska 6-4, 6-1 on Tuesday.





Top seed Ekaterina Alexandrova was eliminated on Monday.





Also Tuesday, seventh-seeded Paula Badosa needed three sets to get past 188th-ranked Harmony Tan. The Spaniard will play Stefanie Voegele in the second round, after the veteran Swiss player beat Irini Bara in three sets.