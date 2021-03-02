Djokovic equals Federer for most weeks as world no 1

London :

Novak Djokovic has tied Roger Federer's all-time record for the most weeks at the top of the men's tennis rankings.





Djokovic on Monday entered his 310th week at the top of the ATP rankings. The 33-year-old Serbian reclaimed the top spot from Spain's Rafael Nadal in February 2020.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion grabbed his ninth Australian Open title last month, which ensured he will surpass Federer's record next week.

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have dominated men's singles tennis, particularly the Grand Slams, for nearly two decades.

From the 2003 Wimbledon to the 2021 Australian Open, the three players have won 58 out of 70 Grand Slams. They won 18 consecutive slams from the 2005 French Open to Wimbledon in 2009, and 13 consecutive slams from the 2017 Australian Open to the 2020 Australian Open.



