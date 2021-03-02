Guardiola congratulates Mumbai City

Chennai :

In the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) in Goa, Sergio Lobera-coached Mumbai City edged out ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) to the top spot and sealed its berth in the next season’s AFC Champions League (AFC CL).





It is to be remembered that both Manchester City and Mumbai City fall under the umbrella of the City Football Group (CFG).





“It is an incredible success. MCFC is a part of the CFG family. Congratulations to all the people. Every league is tricky and when you win, it is well deserved,” Guardiola said at a Premier League (PL) press conference on Monday.





Having finished at the top of the standings, Mumbai City will meet FC Goa (FCG) in the two-legged semi-finals on March 5 and 8 in Goa. “Now comes the play-offs. Hopefully, MCFC can do well,” added Guardiola, whose team is at the summit of the PL table with 62 points.