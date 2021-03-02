Trescothick is the new batting coach of England

London :

These three are part of the four new appointments to England’s coaching set-up, which is being headed by chief coach Chris Silverwood. The team is currently touring India and is down 1-2 in a four-match Test series.





Trescothick will take over from Jonathan Trott, who replaced South African legend Jacques Kallis in the ongoing tour. Kallis had played the role of a batting consultant for England in Sri Lanka.





“I am really excited about the calibre of the individuals that we have appointed into these specialist roles. Marcus, Jon and Jeetan have demonstrated their ability at the highest level and also show huge potential for the future,” England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) performance director Mo Bobat said in a statement.





Trescothick, who scored over 10,000 international runs across formats between 2000 and 2006, is expected to take up his new role in mid-March after stepping down from his position as assistant coach at Somerset.





“Working alongside Carl Hopkinson, our current Elite Fielding Coach, we have the makings of a strong specialist coaching team, possessing a diverse range of experience,” Bobat said.





Besides, Richard Dawson will leave his role as Gloucestershire head coach to become England’s elite pathway coach.





Current Young Lions head coach and former Gloucestershire seam bowler Lewis has been promoted to the role of pace bowling coach in a permanent capacity.





Former New Zealand offspinner Patel, who is currently working as a consultant, has agreed to a permanent position as spin bowling coach after a number of short-term stints with the England team.





“The Elite Coaches will play an important role in enhancing this depth further, helping us to sustain success over time,” Bobat added.