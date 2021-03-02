CSK camp likely from March second or third week

Chennai :

Three-time IPL champion Super Kings, which had a season to forget in the UAE last year, is likely to kick-start its training sessions in Chennai in a couple of weeks. “The camp could probably be from the end of the second week or the start of the third week in March,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan, who celebrated his birthday recently, revealed to DT Next.





“We are yet to decide on the dates for the pre-season camp. Most of our players are involved in domestic and international matches right now. Based on their availability, we will look at hosting the camp in Chennai. We are not looking to have it in any other city,” added chief executive Viswanathan. The arrival of team manager Russell Radhakrishnan, who is based in Australia, in the city is an indicator of the franchise’s plan of action.





Asked if the domestic players would be the first ones to attend the camp, Viswanathan replied: “Whenever they are available, they will join us. There is no clarity on that.” Viswanathan also said that the tournament organiser is yet to update the franchises on the schedule and host cities for the upcoming edition. “IPL is likely to begin in the second week of April. But, we have not been informed about the starting date and venues.”





In the IPL 2021 auction that was hosted here on February 18, MS Dhoni-led Super Kings bolstered its unit with the addition of off-spinning all-rounders Krishnappa Gowtham and Moeen Ali. CSK also added four Indians, including national team member Cheteshwar Pujara, to its 25-strong squad.