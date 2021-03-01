Deactivating my social media handles till Olympics: Bajrang

New Delhi :

"I will be shutting all my social media handles starting from today. Now I will meet all of you after the Olympics.... I hope you will continue to shower me with your love..... Jai Hind," he tweeted in hindi.





Bajrang, who had qualified for the Olympics after earning a quota at the 2019 World Championships, recently returned from USA after attending a one-month training camp at Cliff Keen Wrestling Club in Michigan.





The 27-year-old will be seen in action in the UWW ranking series event -- Matteo Pellicone in Italy from Thursday.