Mumbai City bosses Bagan to win League Winners Shield

Panaji :

Mumbai City FC wasn’t too far away. A victory over ATK Mohun Bagan was all that it needed to secure its first League Winners Shield and a place in the AFC Champions League.





And Sergio Lobera’s men made the most of their chances as they dished out a complete performance to beat Bagan 2-0 at the GMC Stadium Bambolim, here on Sunday.





The final league game of the season was expected to be close, with two of the most consistent teams in the league going head to head. But Lobera’s side won comfortably in the end after first-half goals from Mourtada Fall (7’) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (39’).





Despite losing the top spot to Mumbai, ATK Mohun Bagan will still harbor hopes of salvaging its season with a second successive ISL title.





Being the team with the most goals from set-pieces this season, Mumbai drew first blood in a similar fashion, scoring with its first shot on target. Ahmed Jahouh’s free-kick fell to an unmarked Fall, who buried his header from an acute angle across the face of goal to put Mumbai ahead.





The Mariners took control of the game soon after conceding but was forced to make a substitution in the 19th minute with Prabir Das replacing the injured Sandesh Jinghan.





Chances were far and few in between after the opening goal but it was from another set-piece that Mumbai doubled its advantage. Hernan Santana’s free-kick rattled the underside of the crossbar and Ogbeche pounced on the rebound, heading into an empty net.