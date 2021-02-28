Volley c’ship to resume on March 1

Chennai :

The top 10 teams in the Chennai district will be a part of the ‘A’ Division Championship. Each team will play each other once in a round-robin format, with the side collecting most points emerging as champion. The last four teams in the points table will be relegated to the ‘B’ Division. The tournament is sponsored by Dr Rela Institute & Medical Centre and has Aachi Group of Companies as its associate sponsor. While the winner will be awarded the Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital Trophy, the runner-up will take home the Aachi Group of Companies Trophy. A total cash prize of Rs 3,50,000 is set to be handed.





Teams participating at the 2019-20 championship: Indian Overseas Bank, Customs, Indian Bank (promoted), Income Tax, Tamil Nadu Police, Integral Coach Factory, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Panimalar Engineering College, St Joseph Engineering College and Chepauk Friends Club (promoted)