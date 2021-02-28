Odisha defeats East Bengal 6-5

Panaji :

Doubles from Paul Ramfangzauva (49’, 66’) and Jerry Mawihmingthanga (51’, 67’) enabled Odisha to end the season on a high, with S Lalhrezuala (33’) and Diego Mauricio (69’) chipping in. Goals from Anthony Pilkington (24’), Aaron Joshua Holloway (60’, 90’), Jeje Lalpekhlua (74’) and an own goal from Ravi Kumar (37’) made up East Bengal’s tally.





East Bengal started brightly and scored first. Pilkington showed some great skill, striding forward into the box and unleashing a shot past Odisha keeper Ravi. SCEB dominated play soon after the goal and it looked like Odisha was in for another long night. However, it managed to turn the narrative on its head when Lalhrezuala found the net. The goal came from a corner that the East Bengal defence failed to deal with properly, something that has cost it all season.