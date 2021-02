Velavan, Sunayna come up trumps

Winners of the Tamil Nadu State Closed Championship pose with their trophies

Chennai :

At the Indian Squash Academy, Velavan got the better of S Navaneeth Prabhu 11-6, 11-5, 11-4 in the men’s summit clash, which was a one-sided affair. In the women’s title decider, top seed Sunayna cruised to a 11-7, 11-1, 11-8 victory against Aparajitha Balamurukan.





In the Girls Under-19 final, Abhisheka Shannon posted a come-from-behind 9-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-5 win over R Pooja Arthi.





The Parasrampuria family had a good outing, with Darshil winning the Boys Under-13 title and Diva coming up trumps in the Girls Under-11 category. Tamil Nadu Squash Rackets Association (TNSRA) general secretary S Balasubramaniyan gave away the prizes.





RESULTS (ALL FINAL):Men: Velavan Senthilkumar beat S Navaneeth Prabhu 11-6, 11-5, 11-4





Boys Under-19: Shreemann Raghavan beat S Navaneeth Prabhu (1) 11-8, 11-9, 10-12, 9-11, 11-3





Boys Under-17: R Sreekartikeyan (1) beat Ashvin Ganesh 12-10, 11-6, 8-11, 6-11, 11-8





Boys Under-15: KS Arihant (1) beat PR Sandhesh 11-3, 11-7, 11-9





Boys Under-13: Darshil Parasrampuria (1) beat S Lokesh 9-11, 11-5, 17-15, 11-4





Boys Under-11: Shrrinith Subramanian Arun Subhas (1) beat Aryaan Prabhu 11-2, 11-4, 11-2





Women: Sunayna Kuruvilla (1) beat Aparajitha Balamurukan 11-7, 11-1, 11-8





Girls Under-19: Abhisheka Shannon (3/4) beat R Pooja Arthi 9-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-5





Girls Under-17: S Akshaya Sri beat R Pooja Arthi (1) 11-8, 11-4, 7-11, 11-7





Girls Under-15: Khushboo (1) beat Ananya Narayanan 7-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-4, 11-6





Girls Under-13: Ananya Narayanan (1) beat Yaavnaa Saravanakumar 11-7, 11-4, 11-6





Girls Under-11: Diva Parasrampuria beat R Priyal (1) 8-11, 11-8, 11-9, 12-10