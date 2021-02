Prithivi Raj’s fifer helps Sundar CC win

Chennai :

Batting first, Sundar scored a mammoth 245 for four off its stipulated 30 overs, courtesy of fifties from V Manikandaprabhu (72), C Kubendran (62) and B Praanesh (60). The winning side later restricted Thiruvallur to 128 for eight in the second essay as offie Prithivi Raj weaved his magic with the ball.





Brief scores: I Division: Ambattur CC 148 all-out in 42.2 overs (R Sathish Kumar 67, SG Karneswaran 26, Jayasurya Prabah 3/27, K Shantanu 3/49) beat FSCA 115 all-out in 38 overs (S Santhosh Kumar 30, N Harissh 26, N Ganesh 3/27)





II Division: Classic CC 92 all-out in 29 overs (K Pawan Kumar 28, S Vignesh Kumar 25, S Aravind 4/20, Abhinav B Davey 3/18) lost to Ebenezer CA 93 for 7 in 27.2 overs (S Yugesh 32, T Kapil 4/25)





Sundar CC 245 for 4 in 30 overs (V Manikandaprabhu 72, C Kubendran 62, B Praanesh 60) beat Thiruvallur CC 128 for 8 in 30 overs (R Paul Johnson 41, A Prithivi Raj 5/20)





III Division: Parthasarathy MCC 105 all-out in 29.2 overs (V Tharun Kumar 4/14) lost to Aththis CC 107 for 2 in 18.5 overs (S Sourav 45*, N Gowri Shankar 30)





SRIHER RC 164 for 7 in 30 overs (Nihal Chinnadurai 44, B Prithivinath 44) lost to United CC 165 for 9 in 29.5 overs (KD Dinesh Antony 60, B Magesh 28*)