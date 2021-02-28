Mumbai City sets ‘Cy’ghts on league title

Chennai :





We are very much looking forward to it. If we play at our top level, we know that we can win the match,” Goddard told DT Next. Mumbai City is filled with positive energy heading into the heavyweight clash, thanks to its near flawless performance against Odisha FC (OFC) as recently as Wednesday. “After the victory in the last match, our team is confident going into the final fixture. As a player, these are the sort of games you want to be involved in. It is good to treat it like any other game.





We just need to prepare ourselves and go about our routines. Hopefully, we can get a good result,” said Goddard, owner of four goal contributions in 18 appearances. Having opened his ISL goal tally during the 6-1 rout of Odisha, the London- born Japanese playmaker is loving life under Spaniard Lobera, a tactician who prefers to win matches the ‘beautiful’ way.





“It is obviously great to score a goal. For me, it was good to finish off the move that way against OFC,” added Goddard, who has an English father and Japanese mother. “It is great to work with a manager who wants to play good football. He wants us to keep possession of the ball and play an aggressive brand of football. I have fit well into the playing style and I am enjoying it very much,” signed off Goddard.

In a high-octane Indian Super League (ISL) contest at the GMC Stadium in Goa on Sunday, Mumbai City, presently second in the standings with 37 points, is expected to go all out in a bid to dethrone current table-topper Mohun Bagan, which has 40 points. A victory for MCFC in the last round-robin fixture will hand the ‘Islanders’ not only the ISL league title but also a maiden spot in next season’s AFC Champions League (AFC CL). “It is going to be a pretty competitive game.