Motera strip for fourth Test match likely to be a batting beauty

New Delhi :

With India 2-1 up in the four-match Test series and needing a draw to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s in June, another turner is currently out of question since the home team will aim to take minimal risks as far as the track is concerned.





“Expect a good hard surface which will be firm and have bounce. It will be a batting beauty and since it is a traditional red ball match, one can expect a very high-scoring contest,” said a senior BCCI official privy to the developments on conditions of anonymity.





Also, the BCCI bigwigs, along with the team management, understands the fact that another dust bowl won’t augur well for the new venue, which is expected to host a lot of important matches during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as well as the ICC T20 World Cup.





“If there are two matches played at the same venue, you can’t hold one result in isolation. Let the final Test be over. Based on match referee Javagal Srinath’s report, the ICC can decide its course of action. As of now, the England team hasn’t lodged any official complaint,” added the BCCI official.





If there is one good and one bad pitch at the same venue, the ICC is unlikely to take any action. While India would be happy with a 3-1 margin, it will not require a result-oriented turner as a draw would suffice its purpose.