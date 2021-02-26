Fri, Feb 26, 2021

PM inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games, says will make Jammu and Kashmir winter sports hub

Published: Feb 26,202101:20 PM by PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the second Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and said that the event is a step towards making Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports in the country.

Image courtesy: PTI
Athletes from 27 states and Union Territories are competing in the Games which will conclude on March 2.

"This is a step towards making India's presence felt in the international winter games arena and also make Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports," he said in a virtual address.

"These Games will strengthen the resolve for ''Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat''. I am told the participation has doubled this year and it is a reflection of the inclination towards winter sports in the country," he added.

The disciplines in Games include alpine skiing, nordic ski, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, ice hockey, and ice skating among others.

