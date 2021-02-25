Man City, Real secure wins

Budapest :

Bernardo Silva (29’) and Gabriel Jesus (65’) got on the scoresheet for Premier League outfit City, which secured its 19th successive victory in all competitions.





Bundesliga club Monchengladbach will have to play out of its skin in the return leg to make it

to the quarter-finals. In another clash, injury-hit Real Madrid defeated Atalanta 1-0, thanks to the winning goal from Ferland Meny four minutes from time.





Italian side Atalanta had to play the majority of the game with 10 men as Remo Freuler picked up a red card in just the 17th minute.