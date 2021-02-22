Kerala and Chennaiyin share spoils

Margao :

Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev gave Chennaiyin a lead in the 10th minute which was cancelled out by Gary Hooper’s 29th-minute goal from the spot. Csaba Laszlo’s side finished the season with 20 points from 20 games.





Chennaiyin got off to an electrifying start and created numerous chances in the opening minutes of the match. Anirudh Thapa fired a shot in the first minute forcing Kerala keeper Albino Gomes into an early save.





After nearly creating half-a dozen chances, the Marina Machans were successful in breaking the deadlock. Bakary Kone’s header fell to Edwin Vanspaul, who played it over the left flank to find Fatkhulloev. The forward cut inside before unleashing a powerful strike that beat Gomes.





Chennaiyin almost scored its second but Enes Sipovic saw his header hit the crossbar.





Kerala gained momentum in the second quarter and during this period, it pressed its opponents high, putting it under pressure. After sustaining a good spell in Chennaiyin territory, Kerala earned a penalty when Deepak Tangri was the culprit of handling the ball in the area. Hooper ensured he converted the spot-kick to get his team of level terms.