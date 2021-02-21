Chennaiyin, Kerala to play for pride

Margao :

Luck hasn’t been favouring Chennaiyin. It had every chance to break into the play-offs, but Csaba Laszlo’s side has been left without a win in its last eight games. What’s more heartbreaking was it failed to win its previous two matches against FC Goa (FCG) and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) after conceding two stoppage-time equalisers. However, head coach Laszlo has no complaints. “I am still proud of the team for many reasons. It showed character irrespective of who the opponents were. Practically, the team showed character but we lost two points each against Goa and NorthEast,” said Laszlo.





A win against Kerala wouldn’t change anything for Chennaiyin, but the coach wants to get the result for the fans and the team. “We want to show our fans, our club owners and everybody else that we want to win the game. We won the first game against Jamshedpur FC (JFC) and we would like to win against Kerala in our last game.”