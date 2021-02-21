Jamshedpur dents Mumbai’s chances of finishing top

Margao :

Goals from substitutes Boris Singh (72’) and David Grande (90’) helped JFC inflict a second-straight defeat upon Mumbai City, which is undergoing its worst phase in the league so far. The result meant a win for ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) against Hyderabad FC (HFC) on Monday would ensure it of the ‘League Winners’ Shield and a maiden AFC Champions League spot.





It was an ordinary first 45 minutes with very little action throughout. Jamshedpur was the dominant side, nullifying Mumbai City’s usual free-flowing football. Owen Coyle’s men played a high-pressing game, thus disrupting MCFC’s moves.





Nothing changed in the second session as JFC continued its attack on the Mumbai City goal. Isaac Vanmalsawma sent a cross for Farukh Choudhary, who showed great technique in controlling the ball before getting past his marker.





But, his attempt was saved by Amrinder Singh. However, Jamshedpur got the ball in the back of the net in the 72nd minute. Aitor Monroy hit a low delivery at the near post and Choudhary got ahead of Ahmed Jahouh and flicked it to the middle. Boris was there at the right place at the right time to slam the ball in.





MCFC had a chance to restore parity from a corner. Cy Goddard was able to find Mourtada Fall with his delivery, but the latter fired his header wide. Grande ensured full points for JFC with a fine finish. Isaac and Monroy combined in the middle with little pressure before the Spaniard slipped the ball into the path of Grande, who stabbed it past Amrinder.