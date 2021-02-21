Ultra cyclist Amit on a mission

Chennai :

Amit, the only cyclist from Asia to finish the Race Across America (RAAM) and Trans Siberian Extreme (TSE), began his journey on February 15 in Mumbai. In the first five days, the 40-year-old completed 2,500 kilometres, moving through cities such as Chennai and Bengaluru.





During his 14-day journey with the bicycle, Amit will cover the golden quadrilateral, which connects the four major metro cities in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai. He will also pass through more than 85 towns and cities. Throughout the run, he will be assisted by a group that includes crew director Jeetendra Nayak. The project, which is supported by a team of IT experts from the University of Madison in the United States of America (USA), aims to collect funds that will be of use to rural youth who are passionate about sports.





6,000-km cycling route: Mumbai - Pune - Kolhapur - Hubali - Bengaluru - Chennai - Vizag - Kolkata - Varanasi - New Delhi - Jaipur - Udaipur - Ahmedabad Vadodara - Mumbai.