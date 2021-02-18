IPL Auction 2021: Cheteshwar Pujara sold to CSK for base price of Rs 50 lakh

Chennai :

A total of 292 players have been enlisted, out of which 164 are Indians and 125 overseas players. There will also be three associate players.





Here are the highlights of the auction:





- CSK buys Cheteshwar Pujara for Rs 50 Lakh.





- Rovman Powell, Shaun Marsh and Corey Anderson go unsold.





- Riley Meredith moves to Punjab Kings for Rs 8 Crore.





- J Suchith moves to Sun Risers for Rs 30 Lakh.





- Delhi Capitals buy M Siddharth for Rs 20 Lakh.





- K C Cariappa sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 Lakh.





- Following a bidding war among three teams, K Gowtham joined CSK for Rs 9.25 Crore.





- Lukman Meriwala sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 Lakh.





- Mohammed Azharuddeen goes to RCB for Rs 20 Lakh





- Sheldon Jackson is sold to KKR for his opening bid for Rs 20 Lakh





- Vishnu Vinod sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 Lakh.





- Shah Rukh Khan goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 Crore.





- Jhye Richardson sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore.





- Ripal Patel sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 Lac.





- Sachin Baby sold to RCB for Rs 20 Lac.





- Piyush Chawla heads to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.40 Crore.





- Harbhajan Singh goes unsold





- Umesh Yadav heads to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1 Crore.





- Nathan Coulter Nile is sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 5 Crore.





- Right arm pacer Jhye Richardson heads to Punjab Kings for Rs 14 Crore.





- Mustafizur Rahman is sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1 Crore.





- Mumbai Indians win the bidding war to bring Adam Milne on board for Rs 3.2 crore.





- Punjab Kings acquire Dawid Malan for Rs 1.5 Cr.





- Rajasthan Royals win the bidding war to bring Chris Morris on board.





- Shivam Dube goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.4 Cr





- Moeen Ali is sold to CSK for Rs 7 Cr





- KKR bring Sahkib Al Hasan on board for Rs 3.2 Cr.





- Steve Smith moves to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.20 Cr.





- Following a fierce bidding war between KKR & RCB, Glenn Maxwell goes under the hammer and his opening bid is Rs 2 Crore. The opening bid comes from KKR.