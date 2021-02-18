Andhra defeats Odisha to clinch Blind T20 title

Chennai :

Batting first after winning the toss at the Altiore Cricket Ground in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Andhra posted a huge 246 for three off its stipulated overs. Skipper Venkateswara did bulk of the scoring for his team during his 65-ball stay in the middle. His title-clinching innings was laced with 23 boundaries and shots all over the field.





While chasing an improbable victory, Odisha could make only 166 for five from its 20 overs, falling well short of the 247-run target. Sukhram (52) scored a half-century for Odisha, but had little support from his teammates during the chase.