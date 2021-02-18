Efforts of Vetrivel, Selva go in vain

Chennai :

Bowling first, MAS folded FSCA for 209 in 44.3 overs, thanks to Vetrivel, who weaved his magic and picked up an eight-wicket haul.





BR Pranav Karthick was impressive behind the stumps for MAS, involving in six dismissals - three catches and three stumpings.





Chasing 210 for victory, MAS could manage only 195 all-out in 44 overs. In a Third Division match, right-arm medium pacer RS Selva Ganesan (5/28) delivered a five-for but it wasn’t enough as Sri Vaishnavi CC went down to WABCO Ind RC by nine runs.





BRIEF SCORES:I DIVISION: FSCA 209 all-out in 44.3 overs (S Karan 58, N Harish 55, I Vetrivel 8/40) beat MAS CC 195 all-out in 44 overs (S Vasanth Saravanan 32, B Vijaya Ragavan 32, Shuban Krishnan Sridhar 31, A Deepak 30, A Sumesh 4/75, K Namasivayam 3/27)





III DIVISION: WABCO Ind RC 148 for 9 in 30 overs (G Rajesh Kanna 30, DK Akash 43, RS Selva Ganesan 5/28) beat Sri Vaishnavi CC 139 all-out in 29.1 overs (V Harshid 29, J Daniel Raj 4/44, N Senthil 3/42)





IV DIVISION: IEC RC 156 for 5 in 30 overs (N Lokeshwaran 49*, DB Aravindan 36, BK Kaushik Keifer Minh 31) beat Frankworrell CC 126 for 7 in 30 overs (R Akash Bala 26, J Dinesh Kumar 4/32)