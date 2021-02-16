Djokovic enters Oz Open semis

Melbourne :

With the victory, the Serb reached his 39th Grand Slam semi-final. It was a patchy performance from the World No.1, who is nursing an abdominal injury and drew deeply on his mental fortitude to win 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (6) in three hours and 30 minutes.





Djokovic will be hot favourite to advance to the final when he plays Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev, who continued his dream run with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 win against injured Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.