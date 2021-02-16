Gill sustains blow on left forearm while fielding, taken for pre-cautionary scan

Chennai :

The 21-year-old Gill, who scored 0 and 14 in the two innings of this match, will not be fielding on the fourth day.





"Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the second Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan," the BCCI said in a statement.





"The BCCI medical team is assessing him. He will not be fielding today," it added.





The youngster played a big role in India''s historic Test series win in Australia last month. He scored 29 and 50 in the first Test against England here which India lost by 227 runs.