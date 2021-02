Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room

Florida :

Jackson's family reported him missing on Feb. 10. Two days later, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff''s Office located Jackson at the Homewood Suites and spoke with him.





After assessing Jackson's well-being, the missing persons case was canceled.





Jackson was then found dead around 11:30 a.m. Monday in his hotel room by a housekeeper.





There were no signs of trauma, deputies said. The medical examiner's office has yet to assess the cause of death.





Jackson played for the San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his 12-year career in the NFL. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times.